Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $233.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

