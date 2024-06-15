Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $94.65 on Friday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.