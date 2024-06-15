Ben Oren Buys 6,700 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 169,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

