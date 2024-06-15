Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley Sells 369 Shares of Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.27 and a 200 day moving average of $312.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

