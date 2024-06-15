BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.