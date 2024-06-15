Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $286.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $286.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.