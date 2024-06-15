Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.57. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 10,070,028 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $2,051,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

