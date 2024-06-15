BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.85

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 215017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

