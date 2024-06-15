BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
