BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 86,688 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 516,808 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,388,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 430,191 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,723,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 346,831 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 274,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213,503 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

