BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $758.20 and last traded at $759.35. Approximately 74,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 608,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $776.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $790.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $5,474,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

