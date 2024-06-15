Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Amir Jafari Buys 6,265 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari acquired 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,664.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 494,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,931.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Amir Jafari bought 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,602.25.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:BLND opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

