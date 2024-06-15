Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.05 and last traded at $63.14. 1,775,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,455,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

