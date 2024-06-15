Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $518.13

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 518.13 ($6.60) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.77). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.77), with a volume of 39,251 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 566.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of £495.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,564.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 3,846.15%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

