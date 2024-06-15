Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $59,997,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $69,600,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,517,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

