BMO Capital Markets Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $500.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.41.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $452.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. Saia has a 12 month low of $302.35 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Saia will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

