BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.29% from the stock’s current price.
Greenfire Resources stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Greenfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.09 million during the quarter.
Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.
