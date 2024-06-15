BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) (TSE:ZDY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.80 and last traded at C$40.95. Approximately 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.09.

BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.36.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Dividend ETF (CAD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.