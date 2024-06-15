BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.89 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

