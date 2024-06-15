Braden Michael Leonard Buys 528,621 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 528,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,204.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

ACRS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 8,742,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

