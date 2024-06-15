Brian K. Miller Sells 800 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $471.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.