Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $1,720.81 and last traded at $1,705.91. Approximately 2,238,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,864,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,678.99.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $213,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Broadcom by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,360.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,250.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

