Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$301.85

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at C$268.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$253.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$224.00 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.