Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $29.75

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

