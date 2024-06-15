Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $148.12

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,577,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.