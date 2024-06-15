Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $66.28

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.28.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $3,433,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nutrien by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,716,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,471,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 110,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

