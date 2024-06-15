Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $246.31

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.31.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,298 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,146,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 121.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $140.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

