Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $188.33

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Get PDD alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. PDD has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PDD by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.