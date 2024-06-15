Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$61.61

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

TSE SU opened at C$50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$56.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.88.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of C$12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

