Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 1,108.33

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108.33 ($14.11).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.35) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,056.50 ($13.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 860.60 ($10.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.36). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,167.80. The company has a market cap of £10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,063.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

