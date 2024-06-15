Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $69.94

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

