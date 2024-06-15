Brokers Issue Forecasts for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

