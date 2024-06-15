Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Michael James Warren Purchases 2,850 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,490.60.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael James Warren bought 2,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.

TSE BBU.UN opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

