Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Michael James Warren Purchases 2,850 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,490.60.
Michael James Warren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael James Warren bought 2,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE BBU.UN opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$16.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.29.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
