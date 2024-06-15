Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5158 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Burberry Group Price Performance
Burberry Group stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Burberry Group Company Profile
