C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

C3is Price Performance

C3is stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503,200.00 and a PE ratio of 0.05. C3is has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $979.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

