CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Gregory G. Johnson Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $423.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $432.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

