Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.34.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.0 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

