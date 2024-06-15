Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) to “Strong-Buy”

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGB. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

