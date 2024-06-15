Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Capcom Stock Down 2.3 %

CCOEY stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Capcom Company Profile

See Also

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

