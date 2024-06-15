Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 147.7% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Capcom Stock Down 2.3 %
CCOEY stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.73.
Capcom Company Profile
