Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer David Kelly Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.66. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CJ

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.