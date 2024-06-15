Carl Ledbetter Sells 7,986 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,107,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

