Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $400.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.79 and its 200-day moving average is $301.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $216.95 and a twelve month high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

