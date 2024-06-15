CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0445 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $35.88 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,294.84 or 1.00043969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00012699 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00091974 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04336645 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,034,316.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

