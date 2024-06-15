Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $149.89 million and $2.67 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

