Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,372 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 4.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,134.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,489 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLDX opened at $34.67 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

