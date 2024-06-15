CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Plans $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
CEMEX Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CX opened at $6.44 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
