CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Plans $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CX opened at $6.44 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

