CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of CX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

