Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.50

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.50 and traded as high as $19.83. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 76,101 shares trading hands.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $533.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 362,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

