Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 150 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $19,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

