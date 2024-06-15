Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $3.61 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

