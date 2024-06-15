Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $301.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REFI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on REFI

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.